Big Bear Chamber Hosts Candidates Forum on Monday

Big Bear News, Big Bear Lake, CA – The Big Bear Chamber of Commerce is hosting a virtual Local Candidates Forum on Monday, September 28th. Meet the candidates in a virtual Zoom webinar from 5:30 to 8:30pm in one hour increments each beginning with the Bear Valley Community Healthcare District hospital board followed by the Big Bear City Airport, Big Bear Lake City Council and Bear Valley Unified School District. Pre-registration is required and you can register for one or more forums by visiting their website at bigbearchamber.com or on the Chamber’s Facebook page under events. To submit your candidate questions in advance, email the Chamber’s Executive Director, Ellen Clarke at execdir@bigbearchamber.com. Zoom webinar attendees can also ask questions during the forums. This is your opportunity to hear from the candidates. Remember, pre-registration is required for Monday’s Local Candidates Forum, a public service from the Big Bear Chamber of Commerce.