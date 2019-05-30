Big Bear Chamber Executive Director Resigns

Big Bear, CA – The Big Bear Chamber of Commerce announced Tuesday the resignation of Executive Director, Stephanie Thoth. Thoth is relocating to the San Diego area this summer. Her last day will be Friday, June 28, 2019.

Thoth expressed “great disappointment” at having to step down, but added that the relocation was necessary in order to meet her family’s needs. “It was with great regret that I had to make this decision,” said Thoth. “But my heart remains with the Big Bear community and our Chamber that contributes so much.”

“Stephanie brought a wealth of knowledge of the local business economy and the Big Bear community as a whole,” said Marlene Cain, Chairman. “While we are sad to see her go, we wish her well as she starts a new life chapter in San Diego.”

Cain noted that where a door closed, a window opened for another individual who is passionate about the Chamber and its future. The Chamber is pleased to announce the promotion of Marketing, Events, and

Communications Director, Ellen Clarke, as the incoming Executive Director. She will assume the official title effective Monday, July 1, 2019.

“We are so fortunate to be able to once again promote from within,” said Cain. “Ellen has a diverse background spanning 30 years in non-profit organization management, including executive director-level positions. A native of Virginia, Ellen has served the Chamber since 2016. She understands the challenges of small business, as her father owned and operated a small business with three locations in her rural hometown community.”

“Now is the time to evaluate our operations and make big changes to support every single business. We have a talented and dedicated Board of Directors who support my goal for the Chamber to move ahead as a dynamic and sustainable voice for our business community and the local economy. I welcome the challenge,” Ellen said.