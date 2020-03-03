Big Bear Alpine Zoo Curator Bob Cisneros accepts position in Utah

Bob Cisneros Curator for the Big Bear Alpine Zoo will be moving to Salt Lake City as he has accepted the position of Curator of Large Carnivores and Ungulates at Hogle Zoo in Utah. Hogle Zoo is a medium sized AZA accredited zoo. Bob describes it as a zoo “with a history rich in animal welfare and a new master plan that includes the construction of a native animals habitat”. Bob went on to say, “I will continue to push for all programs that I have initiated and will sign off to the very capable hands of Lead Keeper Summer McElroy”.

In addition, he described his time in Big Bear as “a great opportunity to work at the Big Bear Alpine Zoo, so proud of my accomplishments and equally proud of my staff’s accomplishments”. Bob will begin his new job sometime in April of this year. When asked about the completion of the new zoo he stated that the grand opening will be forthcoming and this new facility will be a tremendous asset to the Big Bear Valley.

