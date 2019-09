Big Bear, CA – The Big Bear Airport District Board of Directors and the General Manager, Jack Roberts, jointly announce Jack’s resignation as of September 13, 2019. During contract negotiations, it became apparent that the District could not meet Jack’s salary requirements and Jack has chosen to pursue other endeavors.

The Board would like to thank Jack for his service and Jack would like to thank the Board for the opportunity to serve. Ryan Goss will serve as the Interim General Manager.