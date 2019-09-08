Bear Valley Unified School District Board Member Resigns

Beverly Grabe Bear Valley Unified School District Board Member

Big Bear Lake – At a Regular Board Meeting of the Bear Valley Unified School District held on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, Beverly Grabe announced her resignation effective August 8, 2019. Mrs. Grabe stated “It is with a heavy and a very sad heart that I submit my resignation as a Governing Board Member. I want to say that I have been honored to be a member of the Bear Valley School Board for the last eleven years. I have loved the position and still do; but I must take some time to be with my family in North Carolina.” Grabe thanked the parents, students, staff, and community members for electing her for the last three terms and for supporting the Governing School Board. Grabe noted she has enjoyed working with all of the Governing Board Members she has served with as well as the Superintendents, Cabinet Members, and Principals. The Governing Board has started the process of selecting a qualified candidate to appoint to Grabe’s remaining term. The Governing School Board Qualification Form and Questionnaire applications forms will be available from the Superintendent’s Office located at 42271 Moonridge Road in Big Bear Lake or online at www.bearvalleyusd.org beginning on August 9, 2019.