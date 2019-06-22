Bear Valley Electric Service Warns of Potential Power Outages Today

Big Bear, CA – Bear Valley Electric Service alerts customers of potential power outages over the weekend that could result from transmission line de-energization in other communities throughout the High Desert due to an elevated wildfire threat. BVES imports power through transmission lines operated by Southern California Edison (SCE) and could be directly impacted if SCE proactively shuts down parts of its grid. SCE recently issued an alert of a potential Public Safety Power Shutoff through Saturday, June 22, due to dry, hot and windy weather conditions and the potential for an elevated fire weather threat across the High Desert region. “While we hope to avoid any outages over the weekend, we simply want customers to be prepared,” said BVES Director Paul Marconi. “BVES will monitor conditions and coordinate closely with SCE to minimize the impact to BVES customers.” In the event of a Public Safety Power Shutoff by SCE, BVES will operate its power plant to ensure power to critical infrastructure and provide residential areas power as best as possible. If loads exceed the power plant capacity, BVES will implement a rolling blackout procedure to ensure customers are not without power for an extended period. Customers who require power to operate life-essential medical equipment are encouraged to make special accommodations as a precaution or dial 9-1-1 if they are unable to secure alternative power during an outage. To ensure safety, customers are advised to take proactive measures. Use surge protectors to improve the chances your electronics remain undamaged, make an emergency kit to have on hand and keep the refrigerator and freezer doors closed to ensure your food remains preserved during a power outage. For additional information, customers are encouraged to call (800) 808-2837 or visit BVES.com.