Big Bear Lake, CA – Many Bear Valley Electric Service (BVES) customers were
temporarily without power during the period from 7-9:50 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 17, due
to an outage that interrupted service to parts of the Big Bear City, Big Bear Lake and
Fawnskin communities. Power was fully restored and the fault was isolated to a section
of subtransmission line that has been removed from service pending repair.
“We recognize that it’s an inconvenience for customers anytime power service is
interrupted, so we worked quickly and were able to safely restore power around 9:50
a.m. to limit any impact,” said BVES Director Paul Marconi. “We appreciate our crews
who responded immediately to restore power and thank our customers for their
patience.”
Customers are encouraged to visit BVES.com or follow @BearValleyElectricService on
Facebook for additional information and updates regarding local outages. To report an
outage, customers are asked to call BVES at (800) 808-2837.
Bear Valley Electric Service Restores Power After Outage
Big Bear Lake, CA – Many Bear Valley Electric Service (BVES) customers were