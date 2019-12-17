Bear Valley Electric Service Restores Power After Outage

Big Bear Lake, CA – Many Bear Valley Electric Service (BVES) customers were

temporarily without power during the period from 7-9:50 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 17, due

to an outage that interrupted service to parts of the Big Bear City, Big Bear Lake and

Fawnskin communities. Power was fully restored and the fault was isolated to a section

of subtransmission line that has been removed from service pending repair.

“We recognize that it’s an inconvenience for customers anytime power service is

interrupted, so we worked quickly and were able to safely restore power around 9:50

a.m. to limit any impact,” said BVES Director Paul Marconi. “We appreciate our crews

who responded immediately to restore power and thank our customers for their

patience.”

Customers are encouraged to visit BVES.com or follow @BearValleyElectricService on

Facebook for additional information and updates regarding local outages. To report an

outage, customers are asked to call BVES at (800) 808-2837.