Bear Valley Electric Service partners with local organizations to donate 152 Thanksgiving turkeys

Big Bear Lake, Ca. – Bear Valley Electric Service (BVES) continued its tradition of

giving back to the community during the holiday season by partnering with local organizations

to donate 152 turkeys to families and individuals in the Big Bear area. The Operation Gobble

donation event took place on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Big Bear Lake Elks Lodge #1787.

“BVES’ annual Operation Gobble event is an important holiday tradition for our employees,

and we appreciate all the organizations partnering with us to provide holiday meals for local

families and individuals with limited resources,” said BVES Director Paul Marconi.

This year, BVES partnered with the City of Big Bear Lake and San Bernardino County

Supervisor Dawn Rowe’s office, as well as the following organizations, to distribute 152

turkeys to local families: American Association of University Women-Big Bear Valley Branch,

American Legion Post 584, Bear Valley Unified School District, Big Bear Elks Club, Big Bear

Lions Club, Democratic Club of Big Bear Valley, the Hummingbird Project, Jah Healing

Kemetic Temple of The Divine Church, Soroptomist International of Big Bear Valley, St.

Columba’s Episcopal Church and St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. The turkeys were distributed

through holiday meal bags that included stuffing, yams, potatoes and vegetables.

For additional information about BVES’ community partnerships and philanthropic activities,

customers are encouraged to visit www.BVES.com or call 800.808.BVES.