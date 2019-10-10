Bear Valley Electric Service Alerts Customers of Potential Public Safety Power Shutoff Due to Extreme Fire Danger Conditions

Big Bear, CA – Bear Valley Electric Service is alerting customers that they may proactively turn off power in Fawnskin, Boulder Bay, Moonridge, Erwin Lake and Lake Williams during the period of Oct. 10th through Oct. 11th to mitigate wildfire risk and protect the community during the extreme weather conditions that are forecasted for the area. BVES crews will monitor real time weather stations and minimize the outages to just those periods where weather conditions warrant power shutoff for public safety.

The following areas (Fawnskin, Boulder Bay, Moonridge, Erwin Lake and Lake Williams) may experience high winds starting on Thursday, Oct. 10 and continuing through Friday evening, Oct. 11. BVES has permission from the State of California to implement a Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) in

high-risk areas during extreme weather conditions to reduce the risk of wildfire and protect the safety of customers, their families and property.

Additionally, since BVES imports power through transmission lines operated by Southern California Edison (SCE), the entire Big Bear Valley could also be impacted if SCE proactively shuts down parts of

its grid.

BVES is conducting outreach to customers who would have their service interrupted if a PSPS is implemented, and the company will provide updates via Facebook, voice messages, BVES.com and the

local media.

Customers who require power to operate life-essential medical equipment are encouraged to make special accommodations at this time, or dial 9-1-1 if they are unable to secure alternative power during a PSPS.

In the event that a proactive power shutoff occurs, crews will begin working to safely restore power when weather conditions improve and all power lines have been inspected. To ensure safety, customers are advised to take the following proactive measures:

? Use Surge Protectors: Plugging your valuable electronics including computers, television and cell phones into surge protectors will improve the chances your electronics remain undamaged (or stay intact).

? Make an Emergency Kit: Emergency kits are good to have on hand for a wide variety of situations. Kits should include items like flashlights, battery-operated radio, non-perishable food, water, first aid kit and other necessary essentials.

? Keep Refrigerator and Freezer Closed: Food in the refrigerator should keep for about six hours and food in the freezer can last as long as two days, so keep your refrigerator and freezer closed to ensure your food remains preserved during a power outage.

? Protect Yourself from the Cold: Winter season in Big Bear can be especially cold, so make sure you have plenty of blankets and warm clothing including hats, gloves and winter jackets to keep you and your family comfortable during a potential prolonged outage.

BVES will continue to monitor local conditions, weather forecasts and SCE’s public communications and keep customers apprised of significant changes that could impact their service. For additional information, customers are encouraged to call (800) 808-2837, visit www.BVES.com or check out BVES on Facebook.