Bear Valley Electric Service Alerts Customers of Potential Power Outages

Big Bear, CA – Bear Valley Electric Service is alerting customers of potential

two to four hour rolling blackouts over the next four days that could result from transmission line de-energization in other communities throughout the High Desert due to an elevated wildfire threat.

BVES imports power through transmission lines operated by Southern California Edison and could be directly impacted if SCE proactively shuts down parts of its grid. SCE recently issued an alert of a potential Public Safety Power Shutoff through Thursday, Sept. 19 due to dry, hot, and windy weather conditions and the possibility of an elevated fire weather threat

across the High Desert region.

Customers who require power to operate life-essential medical equipment are encouraged to make special accommodations as a precaution, or dial 9-1-1 if they are unable to secure alternative power during an outage. To ensure safety, customers are advised to take the following proactive measures:

Use Surge Protectors: Plugging your valuable electronics, including computers, television, and cell phones, into surge protectors will improve the chances your electronics remain undamaged. If you do not have access to surge protectors, unplug any such devices and any additional appliances to protect them from harm in the event of a power surge.

Make an Emergency Kit: Emergency kits are good to have on hand for a wide variety of situations. Kits should include items like flashlights, battery-operated radio, non-perishable food, water, first aid kit and other necessary essentials.

Keep Refrigerator and Freezer Closed: Food in the refrigerator should keep for about six hours and food in the freezer can last as long as two days, so keep your refrigerator and freezer closed to ensure your food remains preserved during a power outage.

For additional information, customers are encouraged to call (800) 808-2837, visit www.BVES.com or check out BVES on Facebook.