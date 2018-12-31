Bear Valley Electric Service Alerts Customers of Outage in Eagle Point area



Big Bear Lake, CA – UPDATE as of: 12/31/18 4:30 PM BVES is aware of an outage in the Eagle Point area, affecting approximately 250 residential customers. Crews have responded and are making repairs. The estimated time of restoration is 6:30 PM. Updates will be provided as they become available.

Original Post: Bear Valley Electric Service (BVES) is alerting customers of a power outage in the Eagle Point area, that has temporarily impacted electric service to approximately 1,200 customers. The cause of the outage is known and crews are anticipating repairs to be made within 1 to 2 hours.



The outage was first reported to BVES on 12/31/2018 at 10:45 am and crews were immediately dispatched to evaluate the cause and number of customers without power. BVES is working to safely restore power, and will share additional information as it becomes available.



Customers who require power to operate life-essential medical equipment are strongly encouraged to call 9-1-1 if they are unable to secure necessary alternative power.



BVES thanks customers for their patience while crews work to resolve this issue. For additional information, customers are encouraged to call (800) 808-2837, visit www.BVES.com or check out BVES on Facebook.

