Bear Awareness Day at the Zoo

Big Bear, CA – Both black bears and grizzlies will take center stage as Big Bear Alpine Zoo joins other zoos and animal sanctuaries around the country in celebrating the final day of Bear Awareness Week. Zoo keepers will be highlighting the zoo’s black bears and grizzlies on Saturday, May 25 with hourly enrichment presentations from noon until 3 p.m.

In addition to the bear-centric keeper talks, there will be educational activities, games, and crafts for kids of all ages from 11 a.m. to 3 pm. Big Bear Alpine Zoo is at 43285 Goldmine Drive in Big Bear Lake. The zoo will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information on Bear Awareness Week, call (909) 584-1299 or visit the Big Bear Alpine Zoo Facebook page.

The Big Bear Alpine Zoo serves the community as a zoo, rehabilitation, and education center founded in 1959 and is operated and owned by the Big Bear Valley Recreation and Park District, a special district of the County of San Bernardino.

The Friends of the Big Bear Alpine Zoo was formed in 1989 as a non-profit public benefit corporation whose purpose is to support the Big Bear Alpine Zoo through educating the public regarding treatment, protection, and conservation of wildlife; recruiting and coordinating zoo volunteers; and fundraising.