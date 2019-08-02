Be Safe – Be Courteous – Be Respectful and Have Fun in the Mountains

San Bernardino Mountains – KBHR, The City of Big Bear Lake and San Bernardino County reminds you to be safe and courteous when visiting the mountains.



Mountain residents, public safety agencies and government service providers are bracing for the usual mass migration of snow lovers from all parts of Southern California while urging them to be courteous, be prepared, and be safe in their quest for snow and adventure.



Snow is expected throughout the weekend. Motorists are reminded to slow for weather conditions and use headlights while driving. Motorists should anticipate delays and longer travel time.



Motorists are reminded that chains are not an option when ice and snow are present and they are required. Motorists must carry chains or other legally compliant traction devices. The San Bernardino Mountain regions have Caltrans-permitted and -trained chain installers available during periods when chains are required.



Motorists are urged to drive carefully but always allow faster traffic to pass by using turnouts or keeping right in the passing zones..



Winter traveling includes being prepared including stocking your vehicle with water, snacks, blankets, a charged cell phone, flashlight and a full tank of gas before driving in the mountains.



And most importantly you are urged to be courteous because Big Bear Valley is home to thousands of people. Visitors should carry their trash with them or use one of the dumpsters located along state highways 18 and 330, which are generously provided through a partnership between county and local government, Caltrans, Burrtec and Big Bear Disposal.



Illegally parked vehicles, especially those blocking roads or snow plows, will be quickly towed away. Law enforcement will be present in greater numbers and will actively enforce laws concerning driving, chains, parking, roadside play and littering.

