BBVRA Holds Town Hall Meeting in Big Bear with 3rd District County Supervisor, Dawn Rowe

The Big Bear Valley Republican Assembly invites the public to their next monthly meeting on Tuesday, April 16th for a Town Hall Meeting with the new 3rd District County Supervisor, Dawn Rowe. Supervisor Rowe was appointed to the Board in December 2018. The Town Hall Meeting will be a great opportunity to speak directly with our County Supervisor to talk about your Big Bear concerns. The meeting will be held at the Big Bear Lake Convention Center at 42900 Big Bear Boulevard beginning with a no-host social hour at 5pm followed by the meeting at 6pm. Food and drinks will be available for purchase at Wyatt’s. All community members are invited to attend.