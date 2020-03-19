BBHS Interact Students Deliver Groceries for our High Risk Population

Big Bear, CA – The Big Bear community is known for its generosity in times of need and now, during the coronavirus pandemic, Big Bear High School students are reacting by volunteering their time for our local high risk population. The high school chapter of Rotary’s Interact Club students will shop and deliver groceries particularly for senior citizens, pregnant women and Moms of newborns. The idea was suggested by BBHS junior, Noah Ocon, and the Interact members quickly agreed. Interact Advisor, Julann Warren, will coordinate the logistics of the effort. Students will be trained on health protocols to keep them and others safe and will wear Interact t-shirts to identify them. Any community member over the age of 65, or at high-risk due to other issues, may utilize this free delivery service. If you, or someone you know, could benefit, or if you would like to volunteer to assist Interact or have food and goods you wish to donate, contact Julann Warren at 562-335-9339.