BBHS and Chautauqua HS Virtual Graduations Planned

Big Bear News, Big Bear Lake, CA – At Wednesday night’s regularly scheduled on-line meeting of the Bear Valley Unified School District Board of Trustees, during the Superintendent’s report, Dr. Mary Suzuki discussed plans are in process for a virtual Big Bear High School graduation on June 12th. Several high school seniors were in attendance at the Zoom meeting interested in posing questions about graduation. Today, Principal Tina Fulmer released a statement to the graduating class of 2020 consisting of 164 students. Principal Fulmer stated “Although our greatest desire is to give you a traditional graduation, our hearts are truly broken that we are not able to offer this option. We know how meaningful this memorable ceremony is to our Big Bear students, families, and staff.” Given the limitations currently in place due to COVID-19, BBHS administration still wishes to honor the graduates with both a drive-through diploma presentation and virtual graduation already approved by the San Bernardino County Superintendent of Schools and the San Bernardino County Public Health Department. Such ceremonies have been successfully occurring throughout the country while maintaining compliance with city, county and state public health requirements. The detailed plan will allow parents the opportunity to see their child walk across the stage, receive their diploma, and take a photo of the graduate then return to their vehicle and safely exit with set scheduled times of 10am and 11am. Additional details will be released in the coming weeks for the virtual graduation which will include decorations, music, speeches and celebrations. Both events will take place on June 12th, during the regularly scheduled graduation. Dr. Suzuki has confirmed that the same drive-through graduation plans are being developed for Chautauqua High School graduates scheduled for June 11th at 10am. Students and parents will be notified of the details in the coming days and weeks.