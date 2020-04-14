BBFD Implements New Emergency Text Alert System

Big Bear, CA – Big Bear Fire Department has implemented a new emergency text alert notification system that may be used to deliver time sensitive emergency alerts to residents when there is a threat to your health and safety. This system is called “BBFD ALERTS” and these notifications will provide important information during incidents such as wildland fires, hazardous materials incidents, health emergencies, and more. Messages will include information regarding evacuations, Shelter-in-Place Orders, road closures, and other important details. There will be two types of notifications from “BBFD ALERTS” including ALERT for highest priority notification that is considered the most urgent and ADVISORY which will be an informational or educational type of notification. It is important for residents not to rely on BBFD ALERTS notifications as their only means of emergency information. The system should be used in conjunction with other information provided by the media, directions given by first responders, and information posted on official city, county, and government websites and social media. The BBFD Alert System will work for any device that has a phone number that can receive standard text messages such as cell phones and other devices. There is no cost to register to join “BBFD ALERTS” but standard text messaging charges may apply. BBFD is not responsible for any charges that may be incurred as a result of receiving these text alerts. To subscribe to “BBFD ALERTS”, text the words “opt in” to (218) 350-0268. You may unsubscribe by texting the words “opt out” at any time. Please note that all phone numbers provided to subscribe to the system will be kept strictly confidential. For more information visit www.bigbearfire.org.

