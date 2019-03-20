Baldwin Lake Pebble Plain Wildflower Walks

Big Bear, CA – The Southern California Mountains Foundation will once again host guided wildflower walks and visitor information services at the Baldwin Lake Ecological Reserve on March 30, April 13, 27 & 28, May 11 & 25 and June 8. The Reserve will be open on those dates from 10am-2pm with guided walks at 11:30am. The Baldwin Lake Ecological Reserve is the home of one of the most unique ecosystems in Big Bear, the pebble plains. Wildflower walks, guided by Discovery Center volunteer naturalists, will teach you about flowers that are found only in Big Bear.

The Baldwin Lake Ecological Reserve is located on Highway 18 along the north shore of Baldwin Lake. To access the reserve, drive east on Highway 18 through Big Bear Valley. Look for the Baldwin Lake Ecological Reserve sign along the north side of the lake bed.

The Baldwin Lake Ecological Reserve is open to the public and staffed by volunteers as a partnership between the California Department of Fish & Wildlife and the Southern California Mountains Foundation. The reserve serves as a place for visitors to explore and learn about pebble plain environments that are unique to the San Bernardino National Forest.