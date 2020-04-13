Back to School Remotely and Meal Service Resumes Today

Big Bear, CA – Now that Spring Break has ended, Bear Valley Unified School District students resume to Distance Learning starting today for the remainder of the school year. Superintendent Mary Suzuki, principals, teachers and staff are available to support parents and students. Teachers and principals are checking their email and office messages daily so please stay connected. Food service also resumes today for all children 18 years of age and younger. Three school sites will be providing breakfast and lunch as a grab and go service from 11am to 12noon today through June 11th. The three sites include Big Bear High School, North Shore Elementary and Big Bear Elementary. If your child’s school site is not listed, please choose the school closest to your residence for meal service. During this challenging time, discussions continue regarding typical end of year school events. BVUSD thanks students, families and staff for their support. For continually updated information, check the District App, Facebook page, and district website for updates at https://www.bearvalleyusd.org.