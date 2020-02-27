Arrest in Big Bear City for Felony Hit and Run Causing Injuries

Big Bear City, CA – On November 30, 2019 at approximately 1835 hours, a traffic

collision occurred on SR-38 east of Hatchery Drive involving a gray 2019 Ford F-350 and a

blue Toyota 4Runner. The driver of the Ford F-350 fled the scene of the collision in the

Ford, leaving three victims in the Toyota 4Runner with major bodily injuries. The 19 year

old female passenger of the Toyota sustained major long term head and brain injury. The

18 year old male passenger of the Toyota sustained four broken teeth, a concussion, and

numerous lacerations. The 57 year old male driver of the Toyota sustained head, neck, and

back injuries as a result of this collision. The driver of the Ford failed to render aid or call

911 for aid of these three victims. The driver of the Ford, later identified as Big Bear City

resident Daniel Gieling, fled California to Kentucky in an attempt to elude capture and have

his Ford F-350 repaired. After an extensive nearly three month investigation which

included search warrants in California and Kentucky and with the assistance of the

Kentucky State Police, the Arrowhead CHP Area investigators were able to present a

detailed case to the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office. On February 26,

2020 the District Attorney’s office filed Felony charges of Hit and Run causing bodily injury

and Reckless driving causing specific injury. On February 26, 2020, at approximately 1803

hours, Officer A. Williams, #20725 of the Arrowhead CHP Area located and arrested Daniel

Gieling pursuant to the arrest warrant issued by San Bernardino County Superior Court as an Internationally Accredited Agency as a result of this case. Daniel Gieling was booked into SBSO West Valley Detention Center on February 26, 2020 for his felony violations.