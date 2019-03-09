Afternoon Thunderstorms Ignite Spot Fires

Big Bear Lake, CA – As predicted moist monsoons along with an unstable atmosphere sparked afternoon thunderstorms. Although these storms and the downpour is favorable they also usher in lighting strikes causing spot fires as they strike dry vegetation. This was the case this afternoon as several columns of smoke and ensuing fires were reported. Ground and air fire crews responded quickly and positive results are being reported. There are no reports of vegetation fires progressing beyond the initial lighting strike zones.

Lighting Strike Fire – Big Bear Valley near Sugarloaf Mountain