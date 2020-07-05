Big Bear News, Highland/San Bernardino, CA – San Bernardino County Fire responded to a vegetation fire located East of Highway 330 and Highland Avenue at approximately 3pm on Thursday, May 7th. Named the Adobe Fire, within one hour or so, fire crews had stopped the rate of spread with the fire holding at 15 acres and 20% containment with water dropping helicopters and 3 bombers. Fire personnel and equipment were being released as, currently, crews are in the mop up and line construction stage. The cause and origin of the fire is under investigation and is no threat to Big Bear. Highway 330 remains open.