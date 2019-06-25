Accident on SR-38 Saturday Claims Life of Sugarloaf Resident

Big Bear, CA – On Saturday, June 22, at approximately 6:35 PM, Arrowhead CHP officers responded to the scene of a solo vehicle traffic collision on SR-38, north of Onyx Summit. The driver, 69-year-old Sugarloaf resident Sharon Phelps, was driving a gray 2005 Honda Civic, northbound on SR-38 at an unknown speed. For reasons still under investigation, she lost control of her vehicle and traveled across the southbound lane, left the roadway and collided with the hillside, causing the vehicle to overturn. It came to rest on its roof within the southbound and northbound lanes. Sharon Phelps sustained major injuries and succumbed to her injuries on scene.