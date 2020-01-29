A Fond Farewell to Jeff Mathieu, Big Bear Lake City Manager

Big Bear Lake, CA – The January 27th meeting of the Big Bear Lake City Council was overflowing with well wishers for the retiring City Manager Jeff Mathieu. Jeff was recognized for his undying commitment to public service over his 31 year career including nearly 14 years in Big Bear Lake. He was hired in 2006 as the City Manager after serving in management positions for Santa Monica and Long Beach. Councilmember Bill Jahn, via a previously recorded video, expressed his appreciation for his unyielding commitment to Big Bear Lake. Mayor Rick Herrick told the crowd that Jeff was an icon and bigger than life and his contribution to Big Bear made each of us and our community better than when he arrived. Mayor Pro Tem Randy Putz said Jeff was a source of pride for him and so many others. Councilmember Bob Jackowski expressed his appreciation for a job well done as well as his infectious laugh. Councilmember David Caretto, a retired City Manager himself, expressed a high level of respect for Jeff and a tight friendship which he hopes will continue after retirement. Included in the list of presenters was past Council members and Mayors including Assemblyman Jay Obernolte, Sheriff John McMahon, Captain Mitch Datello, Fire Chief Jeff Willis and staff members Kelly Ent and Erica Stephenson. It was described as a wonderful moment which brought together so many friends who not only love Big Bear but also love the man whom was about ready to hand over the reins to the city, next week, to Frank Rush the new incoming City Manager.