Big Bear Lake, CA November 22, 2018 – Thanksgiving is a perfect time of year to reflect on our blessings and reach out to those in need. The area of northern California just outside of Chico was severely burned primarily in and around the town of Paradise and thousands have lost their homes along with their essentials. The Big Bear RE/MAX team lead by Simeon and Dana Prophet helped get the word out and bring together basic donations for survival and comfort. Clayton Schumacher, Big Bear Mountain Resort Marketing Director sees the need first hand as several members of his immediate family suffered the loss of their homes in town where he grew up. Donated items began showing up at the RE/MAX office and the results were amazing according to Simeon Prophet, one reason is that Big Bear, surrounded by National Forest and has kinship with other mountain communities. A truck was loaded and driven to Northern California just as the their needs appears to grow in light of a approaching storm bringing colder and wet conditions. RE/MAX can be reached at remaxbigbear.com, 909 866 6161. Photo’s courtesy of Amber Benavente.