23 Year Old Big Bear City Resident Arrested on Felony Charges of Possession and Distribution of Child Pornography

Big Bear City, CA – Detectives from the Big Bear Sheriff’s Station recently received a Cybertip report of a video containing suspected child pornography on Facebook that was forwarded to the Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Detective Andrew Montbriand authored a search warrant to investigate the Facebook profile that contained the suspected child pornography. Through investigation, it was determined that the video depicted a prepubescent minor performing sexual acts. Detective Montbriand was able to establish that the profile belonged to Ricardo Ramirez, a resident of Big Bear City. Further examination of the profile revealed additional videos depicting sexual acts being performed by prepubescent minors.

Detectives attempted to contact Ramirez at his residence, but he was not home. Ramirez was requested via telephone to come to the Big Bear Sheriff’s Station for an interview. On January 5th, Ramirez came into the Big Bear Station and, at the conclusion of the interview, Ricardo Ramirez was taken into custody without incident and booked on felony charges of possession and distribution of child pornography. Ramirez has been released on bail, with review of the case and filing of criminal charges pending by the District Attorney’s office.