2020’s July 4th Celebration Will Be Unique

Big Bear News – Big Bear, CA – The July 4th celebration is honoring

244 years of independence and is associated with fireworks, barbeques,

displays of American flags and family gatherings. This year’s

celebration will look very different. Although many are disappointed

that, due to the COVID-19 spike in cases for our County, the showing

of public fireworks that day has been postponed, the day will still be

celebrated in a much more solemn and introspective manner. Michael

Perry, Interim CEO for Visit Big Bear, stated, “I am disappointed that

the fireworks have been postponed but I support the City’s decision to

find a later and safer date”. During the early evening hours on July

4th from 5pm to 8pm, as families barbeque and sit down for a meal,

KBHR will play uninterrupted patriotic music brought to you by six

local businesses including Big Bear Cool Cabins, Big Bear Disposal,

Big Bear Mountain Resort, DIY, Holloways Marina and RV Park, and

Wyatt’s Grill and Saloon. KBHR thanks our sponsors and wishes

everyone a Happy 4th of July.