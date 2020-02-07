2020’s July 4th Celebration Will Be Unique

Big Bear News – Big Bear, CA – The July 4th celebration is honoring
244 years of independence and is associated with fireworks, barbeques,
displays of American flags and family gatherings. This year’s
celebration will look very different. Although many are disappointed
that, due to the COVID-19 spike in cases for our County, the showing
of public fireworks that day has been postponed, the day will still be
celebrated in a much more solemn and introspective manner. Michael
Perry, Interim CEO for Visit Big Bear, stated, “I am disappointed that
the fireworks have been postponed but I support the City’s decision to
find a later and safer date”. During the early evening hours on July
4th from 5pm to 8pm, as families barbeque and sit down for a meal,
KBHR will play uninterrupted patriotic music brought to you by six
local businesses including Big Bear Cool Cabins, Big Bear Disposal,
Big Bear Mountain Resort, DIY, Holloways Marina and RV Park, and
Wyatt’s Grill and Saloon. KBHR thanks our sponsors and wishes
everyone a Happy 4th of July.
