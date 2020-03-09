2020 Census Help is Here!

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – Big Bear’s response rate for the 2020 Census is well below the state and national average. It is important that everyone is counted because federal funding for hospitals, fire departments, schools, roads and other resources are directly related to the number of people living in our communities. In an effort to increase participation and provide assistance to the Big Bear community, San Bernardino County 2020 Census partnership specialists and Census Response Representatives are available this week today through Saturday from 10am to 3pm at the Masonic Lodge at 385 Summit Blvd, Big Bear Lake. A representative specialist will be on-site to help you complete the on-line census form. They are also available to answer any questions that you may have about the 2020 Census . Bi-lingual English and Spanish interpreters will be on site. Representatives are socially distanced and wearing face coverings. They recommend that participants wear a mask and maintain a 6 foot distance.

Andres Castillo (Partnership Specialist), Wendy Wilson-McKie (Census Rep.), Cesar Falconett (Master-Masonic Lodge)