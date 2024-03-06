Sheriff’s Sergeant Rescues Woman Trapped Inside a Submerged Vehicle in Big Bear Lake

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – On Saturday, May 25, 2024, at approximately 11:08 p.m., Big Bear Sheriff deputies responded to a call for service of a vehicle driven into Big Bear Lake. Sergeant K. Winegar observed the vehicle submerge with only the rear end protruding from the water. The driver was able to escape the submerged vehicle but a passenger was still trapped inside.

Without hesitation, Winegar went into the lake, was able to free the passenger and assist her to safety where she was met by medical personnel. The passenger sustained injuries due to the collision and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact Deputy R. Wilson of the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department – Big Bear Station at (909) 866-0100. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may contact We-Tip at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to www.wetip.com.