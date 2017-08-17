For auto fanatics this is the week that gets marked on the calendar with a star 12 months out. What started as a fantastic car show at Pebble Beach in 1950 has now grown to a convergence of events stretching well over 7 days. For many residents of the Monterey peninsula it’s a time to dread. Traffic fills the roads from Salinas to Seaside with large numbers of your not so ordinary vehicles, some exotic, some rare, some very expensive and all delightful to see on the road. Yes, the billionaires fly in with their cars but the average car nut with their cars show up in large numbers as well. There’s something for everyone. And yes hotels are filled and expensive (unless you stay out of town or stay in an RV park) and the restaurants are full but the payoff is a concentration of remarkable cars, on every corner and down every avenue. I could mention all the cars by name but this report is just too short to do so. Everyday can be filled with parties, car shows, some seemingly impromptu, many auctions, classic car races at “Laguna Seca”, sorry I still can’t add Mazda Raceway, and, of course Sunday’s anchor event and as far as I’m concerned the only show you should go to all year, The Concours de Elegance. I say this is so much more that a car show, it is an experience much like a fine dining is more than just the food, so enjoy feast and pass on the Domino’s pizza man. With all this in mind, I hope you have already made your plans and, if not, put it on your calendar for next year. See you on the 18th at Pebble Beach this Sunday, and as always “life is short so enjoy the ride”.



