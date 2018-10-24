Voter registration for 2018 General Election

Monday, Oct. 22, was the deadline for citizens to register to vote for the 2018 Statewide General Election. Citizens who missed the Oct. 22 voter registration deadline still have an opportunity to register and vote in this election. A new California law allows for this conditional voter registration option beginning Oct. 23 through Election Day. Some voters may need re-register if they have changed their signature, name, address, or party affiliation.

Voters can check their registration status by visiting www.SBCountyElections.com and logging into the My Elections (M.E.) Gateway application. Registered voters can also use M.E. Gateway to find their polling place, voting districts, and other personalized election information.

Voter registration applications are also available at the San Bernardino County Registrar of Voters and throughout San Bernardino County at post offices, city clerks’ offices, county libraries, and the Department of Motor Vehicles.

A conditional voter registration application must be submitted in person on or before Election Day at the Registrar of Voters or at one of the five other early vote sites. After completing a voter registration application, the voter will be provided with a provisional ballot to vote at that location.

For more information about this election, including the locations and hours of the additional early voting sites that open on Oct. 30, visit the Elections Office website, www.SBCountyElections.com, or call (909) 387-8300.