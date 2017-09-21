The 47th Annual Big Bear Lake Oktoberfest is in full swing at the Convention Center now through October 28th. Guests are treated to authentic German food, beer and entertainment featuring three bands direct from Germany. Enjoy the very same beers poured at Munich’s Oktoberfest for more than 150 years. Gates open at 12 noon on Saturday and Sunday. The fun continues through midnight on Saturdays and 6pm on Sundays. Local’s night will be held on Friday, October 6th and every Sunday is free for locals and all children aged up to 12 years of age. The Big Bear Lake Oktoberfest is a finalist in USA Today’s poll for the best Oktoberfest in the nation. Vote now to let the world know Big Bear Lake Oktoberfest is the best! You can vote on-line at this link, USA Today’s 10 Best Reader’s Choice. You can vote once per day until voting ends on Monday, September 25th at