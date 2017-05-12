Big Bear, CA – The Amgen Tour of California event is an immense undertaking and your help is needed in order to have a successful and safe day of cycling racing.

They need approximately 150 volunteers. The vast majority of volunteers will be used as Course Marshals for the event. As the roads close, they will need volunteers to monitor the roads, ensuring that cars and pedestrians do not get on the course from streets, driveways, trails, etc.

Each volunteer will be provided with a volunteer cooler bag complete with water, food, snacks and t-shirt on the day of the event. A Volunteer Thank You celebration will be held for all volunteers after the completion of the race.

The Amgen Tour of California has the same ranking as the Tour de France and Big Bear Lake is thrilled to be chosen to sponsor the highly prestigious Time Trial. This is the first Time Trial at high altitude and will affect the outcome of the overall race. Volunteering to help at the Amgen Tour of California is an opportunity to be an ambassador to the world cycling community. You can help showcase Big Bear Lake!

No cycling experience required. Volunteers must be 18 and older. Sign up online at TimeTrialVolunteers. Remember, volunteers get the best viewing spots!