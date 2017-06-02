Big Bear, CA – On Thursday, June 1, at 1:20 a.m. deputies from the Yucaipa Police/Sheriff’s Station were dispatched to a report of a violation of a domestic violence restraining order. The suspect was identified as 35 year old Leonard Gerra of Redlands. Gerra made comments to the victim causing the victim to believe he may attempt to harm or injure the victim. During the investigation, deputies observed Gerra driving in the area of the victim’s residence and initiated a traffic stop. Gerra failed to yield and led deputies on a pursuit through Mentone, Redlands, Highland, north on highway 330 and on to Highway 18. Spike strips were deployed by deputies from the Big Bear Station and Gerra’s vehicle was stopped on Simonds Dr. and Big Bear Blvd.

Gerra was arrested without incident and booked at the West Valley Detention Center for felony violation of a domestic violence restraining order, felony evading and for a felony no-bail warrant for corporal injury to a spouse or cohabitant.

Anyone with information about this crime is encouraged to call the Yucaipa Police/Sheriff’s Department at 909-918- 2305. Information can be provided anonymously by calling WeTip at 800 78-CRIME (800-782- 7463) or by visiting the WeTip website at www.wetip.com.