Vehicle vs Pedestrian Traffic Collision Causes Major Injuries

Big Bear Lake, CA – On Sunday, December 17, at approximately 8:42 pm, Brian Herendich was driving his Honda CRV eastbound on Big Bear Boulevard approaching Thrush Drive in the City of Big Bear Lake. Brian Hannon was walking southbound across Big Bear Boulevard at Thrush Drive. Hannon was struck by the Honda CRV in an eastbound lane of Big Bear Boulevard. The impact caused major injury to Hannon. Deputies responded and found Hannon unresponsive lying in the roadway. He had suffered major injuries to his head and body. Hannon was air-lifted to a local hospital and is listed in critical condition.

Due to the severity of Hannon’s injuries, the San Bernardino County Sheriff Department Region I Major Accident Investigation Team (M.A.I.T.) responded and are conducting the investigation. The cause of the collision has not yet been determined. If you have any information regarding this traffic collision, please call the Big Bear Lake Police Station.