Unofficial Local Winning Results with all County Precincts Counted

Theses are the unofficial winning results as of 4:00 AM with all San Bernardino County precincts reporting.

United States Representative District 8

PAUL COOK 61,937 – 60.66%



State Assembly District 33

JAY OBERNOLTE 47,044 – 62.44%



San Bernardino Community College District, Area 6

JACK ROBERTS 7,086 – 36.71%



Bear Valley Unified School District

CATHY HERRICK 2,345 – 33.48%

PAUL ZAMOYTA 2,046 – 29.21%



Big Bear Airport District

MARIKAY LINDSTROM 1,734 – 26.05%

JOSEPH KELLY 1,582 – 23.76%



Big Bear Airport District – 2 Year Term

WESLEY A. KRAUSE 2,312 – 65.05%



Big Bear City Community Services District

JOHN GREEN 1,704 – 29.66%

AL ZIEGLER 1,515 – 26.37%

KARYN OXANDABOURE 1,504 26.17%

Big Bear Municipal Water District, Division 2

LARRY COOKE 407 – 59.07%

Bear Valley Community Healthcare District

GAIL M. MCCARTHY 2,225 – 37.12%

PETER S. BOSS 2,200 – 36.70%