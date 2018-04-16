Two Helicopter Hoist Rescues This Weekend on Mt. Baldy

Mt. Baldy – On Saturday, April 14, at 8:10 a.m., deputies from Sheriff’s Aviation and the Fontana Sheriff’s Station were requested by San Bernardino County Fire personnel to assist with a reported injured hiker on the Ice House Canyon Trail.

The victim, Liliana Hurtado, was hiking the trail with friends and fell approximately 10 feet down a steep rocky hillside. Hurtado suffered injury to her head during the fall, and was unable to walk. Friends of Hurtado called 911 and reported the incident.

Fire personnel arrived at the location and hiked up the trail to Hurtado. Due to the extent of injury, it was determined Hurtado would need to be hoist rescued. Sheriff’s patrol and rescue helicopters were dispatched to the location to search for and rescue the victim. The crew located Hurtado with fire personnel and confirmed Air Rescue 7 was needed to complete a hoist rescue. The victim was flown to a local hospital for further medical treatment.

On Sunday, April 15, at approximately 12:17 p.m., San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department received a report of a personal emergency beacon activation. Information from the activation stated a female fell while hiking the trail and suffered a lower leg fracture.

The GPS coordinates from the locator beacon placed the victim on the Cucamonga Peak Trail at the 7,500-foot level. The crew of Sheriff’s Air Rescue 07 received the information and responded to the location. Upon arrival, the rescue crew immediately located the victim, Amber Stephens, at the exact location of the emergency beacon signal. A Sheriff’s volunteer medic was lowered to Stephens from the helicopter to assess her injuries. Stephens suffered non-life-threatening injuries to her lower leg and was unable to safely hike out. She was flown to an awaiting ambulance nearby for further medical care.