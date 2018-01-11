Two Big Bear Men Arrested in Apple Valley

Big Bear, CA – On Friday, January 5, at approximately 11:30 am, deputies from the Apple Valley Police Department investigated a suspicious, occupied, 2016 GMC Sierra pickup truck parked in a parking lot at Bear Valley and Apple Valley Roads. The vehicle was found to be a reported stolen vehicle and related to several Big Bear residential burglaries involving the thefts of over $40,000.00 worth of property. Deputies contacted and arrested Bryan Castillo and Javier Morales, both 27 years old and from Big Bear.

Apple Valley deputies worked with Big Bear Deputy John Roberts and determined the stolen vehicle, which was actually stolen during one of the burglaries, may contain the stolen property associated from several burglaries. Deputy Roberts and one of the victims responded to the location of the Apple Valley recovery where the victim identified his stolen property and truck. Suspects Castillo and Morales were turned over to Big Bear deputies for their investigation. Both were later booked at the Big Bear Jail.

The investigation is continuing and Big Bear detectives are still matching some of the recovered property to past burglary victims. If anyone has any information regarding this case, they are urged to call the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Big Bear Station @ 909-866-0100.