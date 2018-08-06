Two Big Bear Lake Residents Arrested for Attempted Murder

Big Bear Lake, CA – Shortly after 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 2nd, deputies from the Big Bear Sheriff’s Station responded to Bear Valley Community Hospital to a report of a 34-year-old female victim with stab wounds. The female reported she had been beaten, stabbed, and held hostage in the City of Big Bear Lake.

Following an extensive investigation, suspects Richard Martinez and Patricia Garcia were arrested for attempted murder and other related charges. It was determined that the suspects were known to the victim. During a verbal argument inside a vehicle, Patricia Garcia punched and choked the victim and Richard Martinez stabbed her multiple times with a knife. The suspects and victim drove to a residence in the 43000 block of Encino Road in Big Bear Lake. Once inside the residence, the victim reported that the suspects repeatedly punched and kicked her and held her against her will for a period of several days.

The victim was ultimately able to secretly send text messages and was able to get away when the suspects were not actively watching her. The victim was picked up and transported by a friend to the hospital for treatment.

Deputies obtained a search warrant for the residence. With the assistance of the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Aviation Division and officers from the California Highway Patrol, deputies and the Multi-Enforcement Team of the Big Bear Sheriff’s Station served the warrant at approximately 11:00 p.m.The suspects were detained without incident and evidence consistent with a deadly assault was recovered.

Suspects Richard Martinez and Patricia Garcia were booked at the Big Bear Jail on felony charges of attempted murder, kidnapping and conspiracy to commit a crime. Probation and parole violations, along with gang enhancements, were added to both suspects’ criminal charges and they remain in custody at West Valley Detention Center without the possibility of bail until they appear at upcoming court hearings. Arraignment hearings on the attempted murder and related charges are set for August 7th in San Bernardino County Superior Court.