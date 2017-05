Big Bear Lake, CA – May 15, 2015 – Traffic Delays and Hard Road Closures – Amgen Tour of California – Friday, May 15th – Big Bear Lake. Click on the story for route maps. Be prepared for travel disruptions on Friday, May 15th, 2015 for Stage 6 of the Amgen Tour of California. Regardless of the possibility of wet weather, hundreds of spectators are expected to enjoy a professional Time Trial, which will be broadcast live on NBC Sports to over 200 countries.