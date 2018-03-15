Toyota Supergirl Snow Pro Comes to Big Bear

Big Bear, CA – One of the first major women’s snowboarding events following the 2018 Winter Olympic Games, the Toyota Supergirl Snow Pro and its concurrent festival is taking place at Bear Mountain Resort during St. Patrick’s Day weekend on March 17th and 18th. ASA Entertainment marks 12 years producing this exciting event. Admission is free.

The event will serve as a showcase for the best of women’s snowboarding in a contest completely designed by the riders, including top-level boardercross and half-pipe competitions. The field of pros will include many of the top-ranked snowboarders in the world, including 10-time X Games Gold Medalist, Lindsey Jacobellis, and Olympic Gold Medalist, Hannah Teter as co-hosts of the boardercross and half-pipe disciplines.

The event was designed not only to showcase the best female snowboarders on the planet, but also to serve as a developmental contest to help scout, encourage, nurture, and mentor the next generation of aspiring female snowboarding pros. More than 100 top amateurs will be competing alongside their heroes. 4-time US Olympian, Lindsey Jacobellis said, “This event does an amazing job of empowering women and putting pros and amateurs together in a unique environment so that we can pass along our experiences to the next generation.”

In addition to the high-level snowboarding competition, the event’s Festival Village features four live concerts, fitness and yoga classes, female DJs, workshops, autographs, giveaways, sponsor booths, and more – all free and open to the public. The complete entertainment and music lineup in the Festival Village can be found at SuperGirlPro.

KBHR will air an interview with Lindsey Jacobellis on Friday afternoon at around 5:20 following Ben’s Weather. You can listen to this and other interviews anytime by going to KBHR933.com and clicking ‘Interviews’ under Big Bear News.