Three Local Businesses To Be Honored With Ebbie Awards

Big Bear, CA – Three local businesses that exemplify excellence in business in Big Bear Valley will be honored by the Big Bear Chamber of Commerce at its upcoming Excellence in Business Breakfast and Annual General Meeting on Tuesday, June 5th.

The recipients of the 2018 Excellence in Business Awards, also known as ‘The Ebbies’, are Alpenhorn Bed & Breakfast and Goldsmiths Sports. Alpine Slide at Magic Mountain will also be honored with a special “Summit Award” recognizing its significant and sustained contributions to the Big Bear Valley economy over the past thirty-five years.

The purpose of the Excellence in Business Awards is to recognize and celebrate

excellence in business in Big Bear Valley, which will serve to inspire all local businesses to strive for excellence. From an impressive list of potential candidates, the committee identified the two Ebbie Award recipients based on how well they demonstrate the following selection criteria:

The business must be located within the greater Big Bear Valley and be a Big Bear Chamber of Commerce member in good standing. They must show strength of financial performance, including growth in revenues and employees over a period of years with strategies in place for long-term sustainability. They should demonstrate operational excellence within the business as well as excellence in customer service. They take risks and use unique and innovative business practices. The business must also demonstrate community involvement and contribution and have a positive image and impact on the community as well as collaborating and/or partnering with other Big Bear Valley businesses to benefit the Big Bear Valley overall.

The Ebbie and Summit Awards will be presented at the Chamber’s Excellence in Business Breakfast and Annual General Meeting on Tuesday, June 5th, at the Big Bear Elks Lodge, 40611 Village Drive, Big Bear Lake, CA from 8-9:30am (doors open and buffet breakfast begins at 7:30am). Admission is free to members and $25 for nonmembers. Seating is limited and RSVP in advance is required by calling Ellen Clarke at 909-866-4607 ext. 3, emailing eclarke@bigbearchamber.com or registering through the Chamber’s website at www.bigbearchamber.com.