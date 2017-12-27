The Prescription Drug Take Back Box Has a New Home

Big Bear Lake, CA – For nearly three years, the Big Bear Valley’s Prescription Drug Take Back Box has been readily available to community members, hosted by the local San Bernardino County Sheriff’s station, and located in the court building adjacent to the station.

With the re-opening of the court in January, the box needed to be relocated. Nearly 1500 pounds of expired or unused prescription drugs have been taken out of the community since the box’s installation, and the Breakthrough Task Force, who’s goal is to reduce drug and alcohol abuse among young people in the Big Bear Valley, wanted to see that continue.

The Bear Valley Community Hospital has agreed to host the box’s new location. Members of the community will be able to drop their unused or expired medications absolutely free of charge at the dropbox’s new location which is at the Brenda Boss Family Resource Center on Garstin Dr. in Big Bear Lake. The new location is officially open and the hours of operation are

Monday through Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.