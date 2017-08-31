Big Bear City, CA – On Wednesday, August 30, at about 10:58 a.m., deputies from the Big Bear Sheriff’s Station responded to a residential audible alarm call in the 800 block of South McAlister Road in Big Bear City. As deputies were approaching the house, they observed a male subject running from the back yard. Following a short foot pursuit, the subject was detained without further incident. He was identified as 32-year-old Joshua Keren of Big Bear City.

Through investigation, it was determined that Keren stole several items from inside the residence. He had tried to gain entry into another residence in the neighborhood, but was unsuccessful.

Keren was booked into the Big Bear Jail on a felony charge of burglary and bail was set at $25,000. His arraignment hearing is scheduled for Friday, September 1, at San Bernardino County Superior Court.