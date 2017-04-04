Big Bear, CA – On Monday, April 3, at about 2:00 a.m., Deputy Llamas from the Big Bear Station contacted 26 year old Robert Allen Standard at a business located in the 100 block of Maple Lane in Sugarloaf. Standard was found to be in possession of several coins that appeared to belong in a coin collection and not used for currency. Six of the coins were 1964 and older silver quarters and one was a gold colored Mercury Commemorative Dime. A brown Fuji digital point and shoot camera was also located. Inside of his backpack, several blank checks, belonging to possible victims were located. Two additional checks had Standard’s name fraudulently listed as the payee. Concealed in his thermal underpants, he had credit cards, a driver’s license, and a Social Security card belonging to several potential victims. He was also found to have drug paraphernalia concealed on his person.

It was discovered that Standard was currently on probation. San Bernardino County Probation was contacted and advised of his arrest charges. A probation hold was placed on Standard for violating his terms.

Deputies are in the process of contacting victims and returning recovered property. If you have information regarding this investigation, please contact the Big Bear Station at (909) 866-0100. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the website at WeTip.