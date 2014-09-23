Big Bear City, CA, Sept. 23, 2014 – As part of an ongoing investigation regarding a series of burglaries linked between Big Bear and the High Desert, detectives from both the Big Bear and Apple Valley Sheriff’s Stations served a search warrant at a residence in Big Bear City last Thursday.

Execution of the warrant led to the discovery of narcotics and stolen property linked to at least 14 burglaries in Big Bear and the High Desert. Three female suspects were arrested at the residence. They were identified as Christina Delonnie, Sara Gonzales, and Cassandra Chavira and were booked into the Big Bear Jail on felony charges of possession of a controlled substance. The arraignment hearings on this matter were held yesterday at the San Bernardino County Superior Court. Additional suspects in the burglaries have been identified and the investigation is continuing.