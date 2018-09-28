State Route 18 (Arctic Circle) Winter Prep Work Begins Monday

Big Bear, CA – This is a reminder that SR-18 will be completely closed between Snow Valley Mountain Resort and Big Bear Dam, Monday through Thursday from October 1st through October 26th, to complete routine maintenance operations to prepare the route for winter months. For the first two weeks, October 1st through 4th and October 8th through 11th, the full closure will be from 9 am to 3 pm. For the final two weeks of the month, the closure will be from 10 pm to 7 am, to help alleviate some of the impacts with all daytime work. The operations will include slope scaling, turnout clearance, drain cleaning, sign repair and replacement, guardrail repair and other related work.

Motorists are advised to use SR-38 as an alternate route to and from the Big Bear Valley.