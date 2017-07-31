Big Bear, CA – The California Department of Transportation will begin a project to rehabilitate a portion of State Route 18 (Big Bear Blvd.) from Talmage Rd. by Red Ant Hill in Big Bear Lake, to Pineview Dr. by Dead Man’s Curve in Big Bear City, beginning Tuesday, August 1st.

Work will take place between 7:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday and there will be night closures from 8 p.m. – 6 a.m. There will be no lane closures Friday through Sunday. Motorists may experience delays during the flagging operation and Caltrans staff will be on site to monitor and direct traffic and minimize delays to the motoring public and community.

Dates and work hours are subject to changes due to weather conditions.