Big Bear, CA – Longtime Snow Summit CEO and innovator, Dick Kun, brought the joy of skiing to the residents of Big Bear as well as all of Southern California. One of his passions was getting the local kids on the slopes at an early age and exposing them to a lifelong love of skiing.

In honor of his legacy, donations have been made to fund the Dick Kun Kid’s Ski Camp. The camp begins on Monday, April 3rd, and ends on Friday, April 7th, and is open to kids in grades 3-7. It runs from 8:30am to noon each day at Snow Summit. The cost, which includes a 5-day Lift Ticket and lessons taught by Snow Summit Race Team coaches and racers, is just $50. All campers must supply their own equipment. If you need rental equipment, Goldsmith’s Ski and Board Shop as well as Get Boards are offering a 5-day rental package at a deeply discounted rate.

To register by Saturday or for more information, call Kim Williams at (760)662-1990 or by e-mail at krisparde@gmail.com.