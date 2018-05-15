Spartan U.S. National Series Race in Big Bear to Test Athlete’s Strength & Endurance

Big Bear, CA – Grit and endurance collide during Spartan’s SoCal obstacle race at Snow Summit in Big Bear this weekend, May 18-20, which marks the third race in the Spartan U.S. National Series. This race will feature the region’s best endurance athletes as they battle for more than $100,000 in series cash prizes and ranking points, as well as the right to compete in the 2018 Spartan North American Championship on August 25 in West Virginia and the 2018 World Championship in North Lake Tahoe September 29.

The race weekend is presented by Big Bear Lake and will include some of the nation’s most competitive athletes as well as weekend warriors and new racers taking on Spartan’s signature events, including the “Beast” (12+ miles, 30-35 obstacles), “Sprint” (3-5 miles, 20-23 obstacles), and Kids Races. With elite, age group, and open races, the weekend offers competitions and activities for all abilities.

A Spartan Open House on the evening of Friday, May 18 provides new and curious racers with an

opportunity to explore the Spartan lifestyle and obstacles in a no-pressure, relaxed atmosphere. The

night also features a concert and athlete dinner.

Spartan fans are invited to experience the event with exclusive viewing access to select obstacles

and the start and finish lines, while also testing their own Spartan abilities in spectator challenges in

the event festival. All attendees will enjoy live music and entertainment, raffles, vendor tents, and

more.

Spartan events focus on sport and athleticism, pushing the bodies and minds of competitors to the

limit across miles of unforgiving terrain while conquering signature obstacles. With more than one

million annual participants, and more than 200 events across more than 30 countries, Spartan is the

world’s largest obstacle race and endurance brand.

To register and for more details, please visit: SpartanRace